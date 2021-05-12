Ohtani, McCullers duel into late innings, Astros beat Angels

Gurriel homered with two outs.

Ohtani's appearance in right field marked the second time in his MLB career that he’s played a position other than pitcher. He played left field for an inning in his last trip to Houston this season.

It was the third time this season that he’s hit on the same day he’s pitched, making him the first player in MLB history to do so in three games where a designated hitter was available, passing Ken Brett, who did it twice in 1976 for the White Sox.

Ohtani had allowed just two singles when Tucker opened Houston’s fifth with his solo shot to the seats in left field to put the Astros up 1-0.

McCullers had given up only one hit and retired 11 in a row when Ohtani singled to start the seventh. Mike Trout walked after that, but Jared Walsh grounded into a double play before Justin Upton grounded out to end the threat.

There was one out in the eighth when Ward homered to the third row of the seats in right field to tie it at 1-all.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: 3B Anthony Rendon, who has been on the injured list since May 3 with a left knee bruise, said Tuesday night he’s feeling “pretty good,” but isn’t sure when he’ll return. Manager Joe Maddon is hopeful that Rendon can return sometime during this weekend’s series at Boston. ... RHP Junior Guerra was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a strained right groin.

Astros: RHP Jake Odorizzi is expected to throw live batting practice on Wednesday. He’s been on the injured list since April 24 with strained muscle in his right arm. ... LHP Framber Valdez, who has been out since fracturing his left ring finger on March 2, is expected to throw a bullpen in Houston this week before beginning a minor league rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

Los Angeles left-hander Andrew Heaney (1-2, 4.11 ERA) opposes José Urquidy (3-2, 3.51) when the series wraps up on Wednesday night.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Batting second in the line up and also the starting pitcher, Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani (17) flips his bat as he grounds out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Houston Astros' fielder Myles Straw, left, and Kyle Tucker, right, celebrate Tucker's home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, left, makes the tag for the out on Los Angeles Angels third baseman Taylor Ward, right, on his attempted steal during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke