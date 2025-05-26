Breaking: Hamilton gathers to remember fallen vets, speakers emphasize mental health

Ohtani leads off with homer for 2nd straight game for 2nd time in his major league career

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has hit a leadoff homer in consecutive games for the second time in his career
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani reacts after swinging at a pitch during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday May 26, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani reacts after swinging at a pitch during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday May 26, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Nation & World
By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
45 minutes ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has hit a leadoff homer in consecutive games for the second time in his career.

The reigning National League MVP drove a low, inside fastball from Cleveland's Gavin Williams into the right-field stands for his major league-leading 19th homer of the season Monday night.

It was Ohtani's fifth leadoff homer this season and 17th since arriving in the majors from Japan in 2018. It was the second time this year that he went deep on the first pitch.

It was the third time that Williams allowed a homer on the first pitch, tied with the Athletics' Jeffrey Springs, Milwaukee's Nestor Cortes and Boston's Tanner Houck for the most this season.

Ohtani also had leadoff homers in consecutive games on June 25-26 last season against the Chicago White Sox.

Manager Dave Roberts said before Monday's game that Ohtani is likely to throw a bullpen session on the team's off day on Thursday after facing live hitters on Sunday. Ohtani is recovering from surgery on his right elbow on Sept. 19, 2023.

“He did come out of yesterday feeling good,” Roberts said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
Marcel Ophuls, the Oscar-winning filmmaker who forced France to face...
2
Police say driver who plowed into Liverpool soccer fans acted alone...
3
Swimmer circumnavigates Martha’s Vineyard ahead of ‘Jaws’ 50th...
4
Thousands of Israeli nationalists chant 'death to Arabs' during annual...
5
What to know about the crash into a parade of Liverpool soccer fans