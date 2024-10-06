Ohtani homers in playoff debut and the Dodgers rally to beat the Padres 7-5 in NLDS opener

Ohtani quickly bailed out the Dodgers with his two-out homer that tied it 3-all in the second inning. The Japanese superstar went deep with Hall of Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax looking on and fans chanting “MVP! MVP!” His shot traveled 372 feet to right field, the sellout crowd of 53,028 recording it all on their phones.

San Diego went ahead 5-3 before the Dodgers rallied with three runs in the fourth.

Tommy Edman scored on a wild pitch by reliever Adrian Morejon, who took the loss. Ohtani had a broken-bat single and later scored, along with Mookie Betts, on Hernández’s single off Jeremiah Estrada that put the Dodgers ahead 6-5.

It was their first lead in a postseason game since the seventh inning of Game 4 against the Padres in a 2022 NLDS. Los Angeles was swept by Arizona in a Division Series last year.

Trailing 7-5, the Padres had the potential tying runs on base with two outs in the ninth. Fernando Tatis Jr. singled off Blake Treinen before Jurickson Profar walked to bring up Machado, who struck out swinging. Treinen earned the save.

San Diego also had the potential tying runs in scoring position in the eighth. Michael Kopech issued a leadoff walk to Profar before Machado took a called third strike. Jackson Merrill, a top contender for NL Rookie of the Year, drew a 10-pitch walk.

Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas made an over-the-shoulder catch on Xander Bogaerts' pop fly in shallow left-center before Treinen walked Jake Cronenworth to load the bases. With blue rally towels waving furiously, Treinen struck out Donovan Solano swinging to end the threat.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP