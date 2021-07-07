Ohtani hits 32nd HR, tops Matsui's Japanese sluggers record

“I was once considered a long ball hitter in the majors, but I believe that he truly is a long ball hitter,” Matsui said. "Furthermore, he is an amazing pitcher. He exceeds what is considered conventional for a major league player, and there is no one else like him. I hope he continues his success this season as he carries the hopes and dreams of many fans and young children. As a baseball fan myself, I can’t wait to see what he is able to do next.”

Ohtani pitched seven innings to earn a victory over the Red Sox on Tuesday night, improving to 4-1 in his first mound start since becoming the first player to be selected for the All-Star Game as both a pitcher and a hitter.