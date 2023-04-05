Ohtani drives in a run, pitches Angels past Mariners 4-3

José Quijada pitched the ninth for his first save.

The Mariners finished the night with eight hits, while the Angels had five in the series-clinching victory.

NOTES

Ohtani was hit with a pitch clock violation as both a batter and a hitter. His violation as a pitcher came in the top of the first against Cal Raleigh. He was flagged again in the top of the sixth before his at-bat against Mariners reliever Matt Brash … Ohtani hit two batters in the third inning, after hitting only two batters in 166 innings pitched last season … Ohtani’s 111 pitches are the most of any pitcher in the big leagues this season.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Patrick Sandoval will pitch Friday against Toronto.

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert will pitch for Seattle on Friday at Cleveland. He struck out seven batters over six innings against the Guardians on April 1.

