Ohio State's Liddell speaks out about social-media abuse

Liddell said 98% of Buckeyes fans are supportive even in the bad times, but there's always the other 2%. “Sometimes fans get too high or too low, honestly," he said. “They act out of emotion.”

Liddell wasn't the only tournament player to incur the wrath of a fan who felt wronged by his team's performance.

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn posted a screenshot of a racist Instagram message after the top-seeded Illini were upset by Loyola Chicago. Cockburn replied to the screenshot with this comment: "I blame his parents."

The university said it was investigating.

“A lot of athletes reached out to me and told me they were going through the same thing, and just have a tough skin and keep your head up,” Liddell said. “(Purdue star) Trevion Williams said he’s been getting things like that since his freshman year. And that’s not OK.”

Liddell said he hadn't considered dropping off social media because with all the pandemic-related restrictions on where players could go and who they could see, social media was their link to the outside world. “If you really think about it, this year social media is our social life,” he said.

Liddell hopes that if enough people talk about this issue, it will begin to get resolved.

“I know I’m not the only one going through things like this, and it’s better to use my voice than stay quiet all the time,” he said. “I feel like if I use my voice and lot of other athletes uses their voice, hopefully this will slow down and in the near future come to an end.”

