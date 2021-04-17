Ohio State quarterback derby to remain unsettled until fall

“Whoever it will be behind me and the offensive line when we play Minnesota, everybody knows he’ll be the guy,” Munford said. “I’m just happy with where our quarterbacks are right now.”

Day returns for his third year as the Ohio State head coach. He has 12 starters returning from the 2020 team that finished 7-1 in a season shortened by COVID-19. The Buckeyes won a fourth straight Big Ten championship and advanced to the national championship game, where they were routed by Alabama.

“The No. 1 goal was to come out (spring) healthy and we did that,” Day said. “We had a really physical spring. It was great to get out there and get in the stadium and play."

The game was played before a limited crowd of about 19,000 fans, which was progress after the Buckeyes played home games in a nearly empty Ohio Stadium all of last season.

NO KIDDING

The Big Ten Network reports that 2021 will be the first season since 1952 that the Buckeyes will start a quarterback who hasn't thrown a college pass. That was the second year of legendary coach Woody Hayes' 28-season run in Columbus. The Buckeyes finished 6-3 then.

FRESHMEN APLENTY

McCord was among a school-record 15 early enrolled freshmen who participated in spring practice. Other notables from the nation’s No. 2-ranked recruiting class included defensive end Jack Sawyer, wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, and running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Evan Pryor.

TRAINERS ROOM

Ohio State went through spring drills without several injured players expected to start in the fall. They included guard Harry Miller, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, middle linebacker Dallas Gant and cornerbacks Sevyn Banks and Cameron Brown. All are expected to be ready for the start of preseason camp in August.

___

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass during the Buckeyes' spring NCAA college football game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon