Ohio man pleads guilty to attacking romantic rival with bomb

Clayton Alexander McCoy, 32, of Chesterland, Ohio, pleaded guilty in Baltimore on Wednesday to transporting explosives with intent to injure and to possession of an unregistered firearm/explosive device in connection with the 2020 explosion at the victim's home in Carroll County, Maryland. He faces up to 30 years in prison when he's sentenced.

As part of McCoy's guilty plea, he admitted building a pipe bomb at his home in Ohio and driving it to the victim's home, intending to kill the man, U.S. Attorney Erek Barron said in a news release. McCoy knew the victim and his girlfriend through a live action role-playing battle game called Dagorhir, according to court documents.