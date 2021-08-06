Ohio judge orders man to get vaccinated as part of probation

Judge Christopher Wagner's office emailed a statement on Friday along with a transcript of Wednesday's hearing involving Brandon Rutherford, 21. Rutherford pleaded guilty in June to possessing the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

“This defendant was in possession of fentanyl, which is deadlier than the vaccine and COVID 19,” Wagner's statement said. “The defendant expressed no objection during the proceedings and stated no medical concerns, and his attorney did not object. We will have to see what happens now that the defendant is expressing opposition.”