Ohio gunman appeared to threaten FBI after Trump search

Shiffer was armed with a nail gun and an AR-15-style rifle when he tried to breach the visitor screening area at the FBI office Thursday, according to the official. Shiffer fled when agents confronted him.

He was later spotted by a state trooper along Interstate 71 and got into a gun battle that ended in his death, state police said.

The burst of violence unfolded amid FBI warnings that federal agents could face attacks following the search in Florida.

The FBI is investigating the attack as an act of domestic extremism, according to the law enforcement official.

Shiffer is believed to have been in Washington in the days leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and may have been at the Capitol that day but was not charged with any crimes in connection with the riot, the official said.

Officials have warned of a rise in right-wing threats against federal agents since the FBI entered Trump's estate in what authorities said was part of an investigation into whether he took classified documents with him after leaving the White House. Supporters of the former president have railed against the search, accusing the FBI and the Justice Department of using the legal system as a political weapon.

FBI Director Christopher Wray denounced the threats as he visited another FBI office in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday, saying, “Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re upset with.”

The FBI on Wednesday also warned its agents to avoid protesters and ensure their security key cards are “not visible outside FBI space,” citing an increase in social media threats against bureau personnel and offices.

A now-suspended Twitter account, @rickyshiffer, shared the same profile picture as the Truth Social account and similar opinions, including a call for armed conflict in the U.S. this past spring.

It included posts saying that “elections are rigged” against conservatives and that the country faces “tyranny.”

Shiffer was a registered Republican who voted in the 2020 primary from Columbus, Ohio, and in the 2020 general election from Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to public records.

Court records show the Ohio Department of Taxation filed suit against him in June, seeking a $553 tax lien judgment, according to court records listing him at an address in St. Petersburg, Florida. He also previously lived at several addresses in Columbus and in Omaha, Nebraska.

He enlisted in the Navy in 1998 and served on the USS Columbia submarine from 1999 to 2003, according to military records.

Welsh-Huggins reported from Columbus, Ohio. Associated Press writers Samantha Hendrickson and Julie Carr Smyth in Columbus, Michael Balsamo in Washington, Ryan Foley in Iowa City, Iowa, and , Jim Mustian and researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption In this still image taken from WKEF/WRGT video, members of the FBI Evidence Response Team work outside the FBI building in Kenwood, Ohio, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. An armed man decked out in body armor tried to breach a security screening area at an FBI field office in Ohio on Thursday, then fled and was injured in an exchange of gunfire in a standoff with law enforcement, authorities said. (Courtesy WKEF/WRGT via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this still image taken from WKEF/WRGT video, members of the FBI Evidence Response Team work outside the FBI building in Kenwood, Ohio, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. An armed man decked out in body armor tried to breach a security screening area at an FBI field office in Ohio on Thursday, then fled and was injured in an exchange of gunfire in a standoff with law enforcement, authorities said. (Courtesy WKEF/WRGT via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption The intersection of Smith Road and Van Tress Road in Chester Township, Ohio, seen Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, near where the Ohio State Highway Patrol says a standoff took place the day before. Authorities are investigating the motives 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer, an armed man who they say tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati office, fled and died hours later in a rural standoff with law enforcement. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon Combined Shape Caption The intersection of Smith Road and Van Tress Road in Chester Township, Ohio, seen Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, near where the Ohio State Highway Patrol says a standoff took place the day before. Authorities are investigating the motives 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer, an armed man who they say tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati office, fled and died hours later in a rural standoff with law enforcement. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon