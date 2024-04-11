Oh, brother! Guardians' Josh and Bo Naylor hit home runs in same inning on National Siblings Day

Updated 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Naylor brothers turned National Siblings Day into quite a family affair.

Josh Naylor and his younger brother, Bo, both hit home runs in the same inning on Wednesday night for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox.

Josh Naylor connected for a solo homer with one out in the fourth off Chicago's Erick Fedde, and Bo smashed a two-run shot to center field two batters later.

It was the second time the Naylors have homered in the same inning, having done it on July 14 last season at Texas.

Before the Naylors connected last season, the last brothers to homer in the same inning were B.J. and Justin Upton for Atlanta in 2013.

