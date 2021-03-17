Officials: Violent extremists pose 'elevated threat' to US

The assessment, in a report released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, echoes warnings made by U.S. officials, including FBI Director Christopher Wray, who testified earlier this month that the threat from domestic violent extremism was “metastasizing” in the country.

Extremists seen as risks for violence are motivated by a range of ideologies, including belief in conspiracy theories promoting violence, concerns over restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic and belief that November's presidential election was fraudulently conducted, according to a concise public summary of the report.