Officials: Safety device, human error derailed Wash. train

BNSF Railway spokesperson Lena Kent declined to comment.

“It does appear that there was a miscommunication between the crew and the bridge tender regarding the lining of the bridge and lowering of the derails,” Herb Krohn with the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers said in an email. The union represents BNSF engineers and conductors.

The train’s engineer had “many years of experience,” Krohn said.

Human error and poor track conditions are the leading causes of rail accidents in the United States, according to Federal Railroad Administration data.

Given the spill’s location on a tribal reservation, the Federal Railroad Administration sent an official to the site to monitor cleanup but is not conducting a full investigation. With no injuries, fire, or explosion, the derailment didn't meet the agency’s threshold to conduct a full investigation, Flatau said.

Federal officials said Saturday that crews had removed more than 2,100 cubic yards (1,605 cubic meters) of diesel-contaminated soils and pumped out 4,300 gallons (16,277 liters) of contaminated groundwater. BNSF will pay for the response costs, officials said.

At least 44 million tons (39.91 metric tons) of hazardous material moves by rail through Washington state every year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics.