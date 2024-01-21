Officials report at least 13 dead in shelling of a market in Russian-occupied Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — At least 13 people were killed Sunday by shelling at a market on the outskirts of the city of Donetsk in Russian-occupied Ukraine, local officials reported Sunday.
A further 10 people were injured in the strike on the suburb of Tekstilshchik, said Denis Pushilin, head of the Russian-installed authorities in Donetsk. He said that the shells had been fired by the Ukrainian military.
Kyiv has not commented on the event and the claims could not be independently verified by The Associated Press.
Emergency services continue to work on the scene, Pushilin said.
In Other News
1
Palestinian death toll soars past 25,000 in Gaza with no end in sight...
2
Djokovic reaches the Australian Open quarterfinals, matching Federer's...
3
Dricus Du Plessis outpoints Sean Strickland at UFC 297 to win the...
4
Jordan Love's strong 1st season as Packers QB ends with disappointing...
5
A century after Lenin's death, the USSR's founder seems to be an...