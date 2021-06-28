Officials in Ethiopia's Tigray region call for ceasefire

The announcement by the interim administration, appointed by Ethiopia’s federal government, comes amid some of the fiercest fighting in the conflict and as some Mekele residents anticipate the arrival of Tigray forces.

The ceasefire is needed on humanitarian grounds and to “avoid further damage,” the interim administration said. Its head, Abraham Belay, told the state-owned Ethiopian News Agency the call comes now because the crucial farming season is approaching and aid needs to reach the hungry.