Officials: Bridge not bad enough to close after inspection

The structure, built five decades ago, is one of six bridges with similar designs in the state. Campbell said the reasons it failed and collapsed remain unclear and are the subject of investigations.

A team from the National Transportation Safety Board was at the scene Monday as crews siphoned gasoline and brought in cranes to lift five vehicles and a municipal bus off the crumpled remains of the bridge.

There were no fatalities, but a few people required hospital treatment, and as of Monday one adult was still getting care inside a UPMC facility, a hospital system spokesperson said.

The daughter of a couple told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review her parents had been crossing the bridge, on their way to provide care for a relative, when their pickup truck plummeted to the ground.

Tyrone and Velva Perry’s windshield cracked and their airbags deployed, Erin Perry said. When Tyrone Perry saw the bridge buckling, he figured he was about to die.

They watched in terror as another car flew by them and a third landed just feet away.

She said the Pittsburgh couple both suffered fractured vertebrae and were in a lot of pain but good spirits. Tyrone Perry sees the collapse whenever he closes his eyes, and Velva Perry still has a feeling she is falling.

“It’s so outrageous that this would happen; it was like a scene from an action movie," Erin Perry said.

Natural gas lines along the bridge ruptured, causing a large gas leak and evacuation of nearby homes.

After a weekend in which the curious found their way to check out the site, city public safety officials opened an observation area Monday, connected by a trail of less than a mile to a small parking area.

The collapse occurred hours before President Joe Biden arrived in Pittsburgh to tout a federal infrastructure law that has earmarked about $1.6 billion for Pennsylvania bridge work.

___

Scolforo reported from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

___

This story been corrected to change the name of a federal agency to the National Transportation Safety Board, instead of the National Transportation Board.

Caption Vehicles that were on a bridge when it collapsed Friday are seen in the rubble during the recovery process on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh's East End. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption A car is lifted by crane during the recovery process on Monday Jan. 31, 2022 of a bus and other vehicles that were on a bridge when it collapsed Friday, in Pittsburgh's East End. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Workers in a basket suspended by a crane help with the recovery process on Monday Jan. 31, 2022 of the bus and other vehicles that were on a bridge when it collapsed Friday, in Pittsburgh's East End. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption A car is lifted by crane during the recovery process on Monday Jan. 31, 2022 of a bus and other vehicles that were on a bridge when it collapsed Friday, in Pittsburgh's East End. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption A car is lifted by crane during the recovery process on Monday Jan. 31, 2022 of a bus and other vehicles that were on a bridge when it collapsed Friday, in Pittsburgh's East End. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption A passerby, right, watches as workers in a basket suspended by a crane help with the recovery process on Monday Jan. 31, 2022 of the bus and other vehicles that were on a bridge when it collapsed Friday, in Pittsburgh's East End. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption A crane is in place on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, as part of clean up efforts at the Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh that collapsed Friday, Jan. 28. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Caption Some workers use ladders placed along the sides of the bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday as they position the lifting apparatus to remove it as others in a crane suspended basket help position the mechanisms during the recovery process on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 in Pittsburgh's East End. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar