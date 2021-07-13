Officials: Afghan delegation, Taliban to talk peace in Qatar

While the Taliban have sought to show images of soldiers peacefully surrendering, there have been reports of killings and atrocities being committed.

The talks planned for Doha will be led by Abdullah Abdullah, who heads Afghanistan's reconciliation council. They are reportedly intended to plot a way forward that could end the violence that has steadily increased since the U.S. signed a deal with the insurgent movement in February last year.

Former president Hamid Karzai, who is expected to be among the Kabul delegates to participate in the Doha talks, held a news conference Tuesday in the capital saying peace was coming to Afghanistan and urging the country's youth to stay in the country.

Karzai's urging came as France urged its citizens to leave Afghanistan and announced it was arranging a special flight Saturday to evacuate them from Kabul. There was no indication the French Embassy would be closed.

Australia has closed its embassy. While the U.S. has downsized, it says it has no plans to evacuate and announced its visa section had re-opened after temporarily closing due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, Karzai called on the government to seize the moment and press ahead toward peace.

“I want to call on the Afghan government to not miss the opportunity for peace, do your best to make peace and create a national government through peace," Karzai said. “I want to say on both sides that you are the owner of this land, sit with each other and make peace."

He expressed hope that one day Afghanistan would have a woman as president.

“This country has everything, youths, educated people ... I call on the young generation to not leave your country, stay here. ... You must trust in your country, peace will come," he said.

“I call on women to continue working in offices and continue your educations. ... I hope the day comes that a woman will become the president of Afghanistan.”

But even as the former president spoke of peace, another explosion rocked the capital Kabul on Tuesday, killing four people and wounding 11 others, according to police spokesman Ferdaws Faramaz.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The Taliban and government accuse each other of carrying out attacks in the capital, while the Islamic State group often is the only one to claim an attack.

____

Associated Press writers Rahim Faiez in Kabul and Angela Charlton in Paris contributed to this report.

Afghanistan's former President Hamid Karzai arrives for a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Former President Karzai calls on both the Afghan government and the Taliban to resume negotiations and end fighting in the country. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

Afghanistan's former President Hamid Karzai speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Former President Karzai calls on both the Afghan government and the Taliban to resume negotiations and end fighting in the country. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a deadly bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The bomb killed several people and wounded over 10 others, Kabul police officials said on Tuesday. It comes as the U.S. all but winds up its 'forever war' in Afghanistan and a day after the outgoing commander Gen. Scott Miller warned increasing violence reduced the chances of finding a peaceful end to decades of war. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

A blood-stained man rests after he helped people who were injured in a deadly bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The bomb killed several people and wounded over 10 others, Kabul police officials said on Tuesday. It comes as the U.S. all but winds up its 'forever war' in Afghanistan and a day after the outgoing commander Gen. Scott Miller warned increasing violence reduced the chances of finding a peaceful end to decades of war. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul