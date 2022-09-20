Officials: 8 injured in Chicago apartment building explosion

Photographs and video posted on the Chicago Fire Department’s Twitter page showed that much of the top floor was destroyed. Scores of bricks and other debris had fallen onto the street, crushing at least one car and seriously damaging two others.

Several residents said they were home when the explosion rocked the building.

“I was asleep, and all of a sudden there was a loud booming,” Lawrence Lewis, who was asleep at the time, told WGN television. “I woke up to my windows gone, my front door blown open. I just saw smoke, and I ran out of the house. I was asleep. I’m shook up right now.”

Otis Maning, who lives across the street, told the Chicago Sun-Times that he was on his couch watching television when “all of a sudden I hear, `Boom!'”

“My heart almost shot out of my body. ... I saw windows busted open, I saw debris," he added.

Yumika Bady, 25, was also at her home across the street and saw that the blast blew out the back window of her car that was parked nearby.

“It just made my apartment shake,” Bady told The Associated Press.

Chicago police bomb squad and agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the explosion.

Associated Press reporter Teresa Crawford contributed to this report.