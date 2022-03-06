Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa

The National Weather Service in Des Moines tweeted early Sunday that there were at least three thunderstorms producing tornadoes, but it's "unknown at this time how many tornadoes occurred."

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for the county, which allows state resources to be used to assist with response and recovery efforts.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by the deadly storms that tore through our state today,” Reynolds said. “Our hearts ache during this time, but I know Iowans will step up and come together to help in this time of need—they already are.”

Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said 25 to 30 homes were badly damaged.

“This is the worst anyone has seen in a very long time," he said.

Officials didn't identify those killed but said they were not all in the same location.

Wendy Burkett told the Des Moines Register she and two of her three daughters were in their house Saturday afternoon when her husband, Tony, called her from a nearby shed where he was working and alerted her about a tornado warning.

Burkett said she came outside and joined him in front of the house, looking down their driveway toward the southwest. “And then we saw it. The tornado,” she said. “There was debris flying around and it was getting louder and louder.”

They hurried with their daughters to their basement as the tornado roared by within seconds. As they clung to each other, a window shattered outwards and water began spewing from the pipes, she said.

But within about a minute, the tornado passed by, and while the family was unhurt, their home was in ruins amid debris all around, even in the trees.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines tweeted Saturday that initial photos and videos from the damage around the community of Winterset suggested it was at least an EF-3 tornado, capable of causing severe damage, on the Enhanced Fujita scale. It said weather service teams would investigate the damage Sunday and further assess a potential rating.

Members of the Winterset Fire Department embrace after a long evening responding to emergency calls after a tornado touched down west of Winterset, Iowa, killing multiple people and leveling homes on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)