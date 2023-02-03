Officials: 13-year-old killed by landmine in Yemen port city

Yemen's ruinous civil war began after Iranian backed-Houthi rebels swept down from the northern mountains and seized the capital, Sanaa, along with much of the north of the country, ousting the internationally recognized government. Saudi Arabia entered the war in 2015 on the side of Yemen’s exiled government.

Houthi rebels have widely used landmines. The U.S.-based Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project said Houthi landmines killed at least 122 people between 2016 and 2018.

“Due to the difficulty of obtaining accurate estimates, these figures are likely to make up a fraction of all mine detonations involving civilians in Yemen,” ACLED said in a 2018 report.

Waves of Saudi-led airstrikes have also been accused of killing thousands of civilians, striking markets, hospitals and weddings during the eight-year conflict.

Now entering its ninth year, the conflict has since turned into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises and killed over 150,000 people, according to the database project.