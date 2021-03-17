Official: Wisconsin food warehouse worker kills 2 co-workers

The shootings happened overnight in different locations inside the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Milwaukee, said Thomas Bennett, secretary-treasurer of General Teamsters Local Union No. 200 said Wednesday.

Authorities have released few details about the attack, including the names of the shooter and victims. The facility was locked down temporarily, and police asked motorists to avoid the area near Highway 67 south of Interstate 94.