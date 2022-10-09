journal-news logo
X

Official: Strikes on Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kill 17

Nation & World
1 hour ago
A Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight struck apartment buildings and killed at least 17 people, a top official in the Ukrainian city said Sunday

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight struck apartment buildings and killed at least 17 people, a top official in the Ukrainian city said Sunday.

The city has been repeatedly struck in recent weeks and is in the Ukrainian controlled-part of a region that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in violation of international law last week.

City council Secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said the city was struck by rockets overnight, and that at least five private houses were destroyed and around 40 were damaged.

The attack came after an explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine and hitting a towering symbol of Russian power in the region.

In Other News
1
Philippine ex-senator briefly held hostage in jail rampage
2
'War crime:' Industrial-scale destruction of Ukraine culture
3
'War crime:' Industrial-scale destruction of Ukraine culture
4
Families seek truth as Airbus, Air France face crash trial
5
Phillies hold off Cardinals 2-0 to sweep NL wild-card series
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top