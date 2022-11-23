Official: Organized crime likely behind Celtic gold heist

The 483 coins were discovered in 1999 during excavations of an ancient settlement near the present-day town of Manchning and were on display at the local Celtic and Roman Museum.

“It's clear that you don't simply march into a museum and take this treasure with you,” Bavaria’s minister of science and arts, Markus Blume, told public broadcaster BR. “It's highly secured and as such there's a suspicion that we're rather dealing with a case of organized crime.”