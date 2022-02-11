Teen bystander: Knew instantly Floyd was "in distress"

One of the prosecution's key arguments has been that the officers were trained to provide medical aid in emergencies, and that Floyd's situation had become so serious as police held him down that even bystanders, including children with no medical training, knew something was wrong.

Prosecutors played videos recorded by Funari, which show Floyd eventually growing quiet and motionless. Funari yells at officers that Floyd isn't moving.

“I observed that over time he was slowly being less vocal and he was closing his eyes," she testified. "He wasn’t able to tell us that he was in pain anymore. He was just accepting it.”

Funari said she did not see Thao provide any medical assistance to Floyd. She testified that she saw Kueng check Floyd's pulse twice. When prosecutor Manda Sertich tried to ask if Funari saw Lane provide medical aid, she was met with an objection.

On cross-examination, Thao's attorney, Robert Paule, said Thao was closer to the crowd and that at times, the officers and Floyd were behind him. Paule said Thao was mostly watching the bystanders, whom Funari said were getting “more desperate," and was trying to keep them on the curb.

He asked Funari if there was a chance Thao didn’t know what was going on behind him. Funari said, “No ... you could hear it.”

Funari said she believed the crowd was calm after the ambulance arrived and that Thao “was just standing there.”

Earlier Friday, the chair of the Minnesota agency that sets licensing standards for police officers testified that the three officers would have received training about constitutional rights and on providing first aid. Kelly McCarthy, chief of police in Mendota Heights Police Department and chair of Minnesota’s Police Officers Standards and Training board, described training that every officer in the state must receive.

She said officers are specifically taught to reposition someone who is restrained facedown, to ensure they can breathe. Asked why, she said, "There were enough in-custody deaths that we needed to have a learning objective on it.”

Kueng, who is Black, Lane, who is white, and Thao, who is Hmong American, are charged with willfully depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights while acting under government authority. The charges allege that the officers’ actions resulted in Floyd’s death.

Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of murder and manslaughter in state court last year and later pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights charge.

Lane, Kueng and Thao also face a separate state trial in June on charges alleging that they aided and abetted murder and manslaughter.

___

Find AP's full coverage of the killing of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Caption FILE - In this image taken from video, witness Lt. Richard Zimmerman, of the Minneapolis Police Department, testifies on April 2, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minn. Three former Minneapolis police officers on trial for violating George Floyd's civil rights should have intervened to stop fellow Officer Derek Chauvin when he had his knee on the Black man's neck, Zimmerman, the head of the Minneapolis Police Department's homicide unit, testified Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (Court TV via AP, Pool File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE - In this image taken from video, witness Lt. Richard Zimmerman, of the Minneapolis Police Department, testifies on April 2, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minn. Three former Minneapolis police officers on trial for violating George Floyd's civil rights should have intervened to stop fellow Officer Derek Chauvin when he had his knee on the Black man's neck, Zimmerman, the head of the Minneapolis Police Department's homicide unit, testified Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (Court TV via AP, Pool File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - In this image from police body camera video shown as evidence in court, Minneapolis police officers attempt to place George Floyd in a police vehicle, on May 25, 2020, outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis. Former police Officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE - In this image from police body camera video shown as evidence in court, Minneapolis police officers attempt to place George Floyd in a police vehicle, on May 25, 2020, outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis. Former police Officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - This image from surveillance video introduced into evidence during court shows Minneapolis police Officers Thomas Lane, left and J. Alexander Kueng, right, escorting George Floyd, center, to a police vehicle outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. Former police officers Tou Thao, Kueng and Lane are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Surveillance Video/State of Minnesota via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE - This image from surveillance video introduced into evidence during court shows Minneapolis police Officers Thomas Lane, left and J. Alexander Kueng, right, escorting George Floyd, center, to a police vehicle outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. Former police officers Tou Thao, Kueng and Lane are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Surveillance Video/State of Minnesota via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - In this image from police body camera video shown as evidence in court, paramedics arrive as Minneapolis police officers, including Derick Chauvin, second from left, and J. Alexander Kueng restrain George Floyd in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. Former police officers Tou Thao, Kueng and Thomas Lane are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE - In this image from police body camera video shown as evidence in court, paramedics arrive as Minneapolis police officers, including Derick Chauvin, second from left, and J. Alexander Kueng restrain George Floyd in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. Former police officers Tou Thao, Kueng and Thomas Lane are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on June 3, 2020, shows, from left, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. The former policer officers are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. Judge Paul Magnuson abruptly recessed on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 after one of the defendants tested positive for COVID-19. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on June 3, 2020, shows, from left, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. The former policer officers are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. Judge Paul Magnuson abruptly recessed on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 after one of the defendants tested positive for COVID-19. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney Robert Paule, attorney Natalie Paule, attorney Tom Plunkett, former Minneapolis police Officer J. Alexander Kueng, former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane and attorney Earl Gray appear for opening statements for their trial in the killing of George Floyd in federal court on, Jan. 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Floyd died May 25, 2020, after Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck as Floyd, who was handcuffed, said he couldn't breathe. Judge Paul Magnuson abruptly recessed on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 after one of the defendants tested positive for COVID-19. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP, File) Credit: Cedric Hohnstadt Credit: Cedric Hohnstadt Caption FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney Robert Paule, attorney Natalie Paule, attorney Tom Plunkett, former Minneapolis police Officer J. Alexander Kueng, former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane and attorney Earl Gray appear for opening statements for their trial in the killing of George Floyd in federal court on, Jan. 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Floyd died May 25, 2020, after Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck as Floyd, who was handcuffed, said he couldn't breathe. Judge Paul Magnuson abruptly recessed on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 after one of the defendants tested positive for COVID-19. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP, File) Credit: Cedric Hohnstadt Credit: Cedric Hohnstadt