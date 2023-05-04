Official: Gunman kills 3, then self in rural Georgia town

Sabrina Holweger, who works at an adjoining optometrist’s office, said she and a coworker arrived at work before 8 a.m. to find police swarming the McDonald’s. She said she saw a woman's body gunned down, in a doorway of the restaurant.

“It was really just scary not knowing if they had shot themselves,” Holweger said.

She said police blocked off a main street running in front of the McDonald’s in the city of 15,000 and told employees in her office that they would be questioned if they crossed the property line into the restaurant parking lot.

Holweger said the woman who died at the restaurant was the early morning manager, and that the shooter had been an employee there. Holweger said it appeared that the man killed the woman when she unlocked the door to let him in for an early-morning shift.

The Chicago-based McDonald’s Corp. did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.

The killings in Moultrie, located in rural Colquitt County about 60 miles (95 kilometers) northeast of Tallahassee, Florida, came a day after a gunman in Atlanta killed one person and wounded four others at a medical office.

Chas Cannon, Colquitt County's government administrator, said he was driving his daughter to school on Thursday morning when he passed the McDonald's blocked off by police tape and patrol cars.

“A killing is pretty rare in our neck of the woods,” Cannon said. "It’s surprising. But this day and time, our jail’s at capacity, our local prison’s at capacity. There’s a lot of folks breaking the law, unfortunately.”