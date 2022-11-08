Official: Congo war planes bombing M23 rebel targets

Jean Claude Bambaze, president of Rutshuru's civil society, told The Associated Press that aerial bombardments were reported in the villages of Chanzu and Musungati, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) from Rutshuru.

“We are seeing the comings and goings of Congolese warplanes," he said. “We call on the Congolese government to finish quickly with this M23 affair, because people have already fled their homes and others are confined in camps without humanitarian assistance.”