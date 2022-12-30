Official: California deputy killed during traffic stop

Cordero was “a ray of sunshine" and “a person who was dedicated to protecting others," a statement from the Riverside Sheriff's Association said.

“Deputy Cordero put on his uniform daily to make a difference in his community and keep families safe," the statement said. “Deputy Cordero’s death leaves a tremendous hole in the hearts of so many people who had the chance to know him personally."

The Sheriff's Department posted on Twitter around 2:45 p.m. that the agency was investigating a shooting in Jurupa Valley and asked people to avoid the area. It was not immediately clear what prompted the original traffic stop.

Authorities said the deputy was shot when he tried to stop a pickup truck in a residential neighborhood across the street from an elementary school, according to multiple TV news reports.

The driver then led police on a high-speed chase along several freeways. The chase, which was followed live on TV, ended on Interstate 15 in Norco, a few miles south of Jurupa Valley, when a sheriff’s armored truck rammed the fleeing pickup and pinned it on an embankment.

TV reports showed bullet holes in the windshield.

The city of Jurupa Valley contracts with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department for its policing services.

Jurupa Valley is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

