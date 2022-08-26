Official: 6 of 43 missing Mexican students given to army

The role of the military in the students’ disappearance has long been a source of tension between the families and the government. From the beginning, there were questions about the military’s knowledge of what happened and its possible involvement. The students’ parents demanded for years that they be allowed to search the large base in Iguala. It was not until 2019 that they were given access along with Encinas and the Truth Commission.

The truth commission report notes that the army registered an anonymous emergency call on Sept. 30, 2014, four days after the students’ abduction. The caller said the students were being held in a large concrete warehouse in a location described as “Pueblo Viejo.” The caller proceeded to describe the location.

That entry was followed by several pages of redacted material, but that section of the report concluded with the following: “As can be seen, obvious collusion existed between agents of the Mexican state with the criminal group Guerreros Unidos that tolerated, allowed and participated in events of violence and disappearance of the students, as well as the government’s attempt to hide the truth about the events.”

Later, in a summary of how the commission's report differed from the original investigation's conclusions, there is mention of a colonel.

“On Sept. 30 ‘the colonel’ mentions that they will take care of cleaning everything up and that they had already taken charge of the six students who had remained alive," the report said.

In a witness statement provided to federal investigators in December 2014, Capt. José Martínez Crespo, who was stationed at the base in Iguala, said that the base commander for the 27th Infantry Battalion at the time was Col. José Rodriguez Pérez.

On Sept. 26, 2014, local police took the students off buses they had commandeered in Iguala. The motive remains unclear eight years later. Their bodies have never been found, though fragments of burned bone have been matched to three of the students.

Last week, federal agents arrested former Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam who oversaw the original investigation. On Wednesday, a judge ordered that he stand trial for forced disappearance, torture and official misconduct. Prosecutors allege Murillo Karam created a false narrative about what happened to the students to quickly appear to resolve the case.

Authorities also last week, said arrest warrants were issued for 20 army soldiers and officers, five local officials, 33 local police officers and 11 state police officers as well as 14 gang members. Neither the army nor prosecutors have said how many of those suspects are currently in custody.

It was also not immediately clear if Rodríguez Pérez was among those sought.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has given the military enormous responsibility. The armed forces are not only at the center of his security strategy, but they have taken over administration of the seaports, been charged with building a new airport for the capital and a tourist train on the Yucatan Peninsula.

The president has said often that they are the least corrupt institution and have his confidence.