journal-news logo
X

Official: 3 dead, 32 hurt in bus accident in northern Turkey

Nation & World
11 minutes ago
Turkey’s health minister says three people have been killed in a bus accident in northern Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — A bus accident Sunday in northern Turkey left three people dead and 32 others injured, Turkey's health minister said.

A passenger bus from the private Kamil Koc bus company overturned on a major highway by Bolu province. Minister Fahrettin Koca said the 32 injured included two in serious condition.

Videos showed at least two people lyin on the ground near the flipped bus. Law enforcement and health care workers were at the scene.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

In Other News
1
Asian Americans in Nevada are highly sought-after voters
2
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
3
Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review
4
GOP eyes midterm wins as Biden warns of threats to democracy
5
Amnesty: Egypt has days to save jailed activist's life
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top