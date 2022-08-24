Official: 25,000 asylum-seekers kept out of Greece in August

Theodorikakos spoke a day after the government decided to extend a fence along the land border with Turkey to deal with increased immigration flows.

“It's obvious that the Turkish side is making use of these unhappy people in a systematic, methodical and complex way,” Theodorikakos said Wednesday.

He added that many of the migrants heading to Greece are Syrians and claimed that they "are forced (to try to enter Greece) as they appear to be presented with a dilemma by Turkish authorities — either to return to Syria or to move on to Greece.”

Relations between Greece and Turkey are tense over immigration and undersea energy exploration rights.

Thousands of people from the Middle East, Asia and Africa seeking a better life in the European Union head to Greece from Turkey — which is host to about 4 million refugees — every year. Most then try to move on to Europe's more prosperous heartland.

According to the UNHCR, nearly 8,000 people have reached Greece so far this year. Most set off from Turkey.