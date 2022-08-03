Officers who stopped Dayton shooter speak before anniversary

He had fantasized about mass shootings, serial killings and murder-suicide for at least a decade before carrying out the attack, according to an FBI investigation.

The six officers were praised as heroes and awarded the Medal of Valor by then-President Donald Trump, but said they were simply doing their job.

“We would trade any medal, anything that we received, any of that, to get those nine people back,” said officer Jeremy Campbell.

In a chilling precursor to the attack, now retired Sgt. Chad Knight had explained to Campbell earlier that evening that the Oregon District was a prime target for a mass shooter.

Knight, the supervisor for the district that night, said he didn't remember why he said that, other than to note he often discussed vulnerable situations with new officers, especially areas with large crowds.

“In the evenings, the Oregon District absolutely qualifies,” Knight said.