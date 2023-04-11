Officers plead not guilty in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest

The others who face various counts of malfeasance and obstruction include a lieutenant who denied the existence of his body-camera footage, another who exaggerated Greene’s resistance on the scene, a regional state police commander who detectives say pressured them not to make an arrest in the case and a Union Parish sheriff’s deputy heard on the video taunting Greene with the words “s—- hurts, doesn’t it?”

The officers have denied wrongdoing. “Plea bargaining in this case is very unlikely,” said York's attorney, J. Michael Small.

District Attorney John Belton said no trial date has been set but the officers are expected back in court next month. Greene's family also met Tuesday with Hugo Holland, a special prosecutor Belton hired to try the high-profile case.

Greene's May 10, 2019, death on a rural roadside near Monroe was initially blamed by the Louisiana State Police on a car crash at the end of a high-speed chase over a traffic violation. After officials from the governor on down refused for more than two years to release the body-camera video, The Associated Press obtained and published the footage showing white troopers converging on Greene and repeatedly stunning and punching him as he wails, "I'm your brother! I'm scared! I'm scared!" A trooper can later be seen dragging the heavyset Greene by his ankle shackles and he is left facedown for more than nine minutes before he eventually goes limp.

The U.S. Justice Department conducted an extensive investigation into Greene's death and the attempted cover-up but has yet to bring any charges.

