Officer: Accused synagogue shooter talked of killing Jews

Officer Stephen Mescan was the first to testify in what is expected to be a two-day hearing into whether prosecutors will be allowed to use at trial certain statements made by Bowers the day of the October 2018 massacre.

Federal prosecutors played dozens of snippets from police radio transmissions from the scene, including one in which Mescan said: “Suspect is talking about ‘all these Jews need to die.’" Mescan told U.S. District Judge Donetta W. Ambrose that Bowers made other similar statements that day.