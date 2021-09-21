Officer accompanying CIA chief develops 'Havana' symptoms

The CIA declined to comment on the officer's case, but said in a statement that Burns “has made it a top priority to ensure officers get the care they need and that we get to the bottom of this.” Since becoming director, Burns has tripled the number of medical staff studying incidents linked to Havana syndrome and met with agency personnel who reported cases.

The incident in early September occurred just a few weeks after two possible cases of Havana syndrome delayed Vice President Kamala Harris' trip from Singapore to Vietnam. U.S. officials said then that it was not someone who worked for the vice president or the White House.

Giordano, professor of neurology and biochemistry at Georgetown University and executive director of the Institute for Biodefense Research in Washington, said Tuesday that the intelligence officer had reported symptoms consistent with the syndrome, which generally include loss of balance, dizziness, and headaches. The officer's case “represents a clear and present threat,” Giordano said.

“We’re beginning to see a pattern of increased selective targeted use,” he said.

New reports of possible Havana syndrome cases continue to emerge both in the U.S. and abroad, including two unconfirmed incidents in the U.S. this month and a series of incidents affecting U.S. personnel in Germany several weeks prior, Giordano said.