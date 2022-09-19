OECD: Russia war, virus and climate hurting world's poorest

The Paris-based OECD reported that 60 states, territories and locations fell last year into the category of “fragile contexts'' — meaning they were exposed to economic, environmental, social and political risks that they didn't have the capacity to absorb. And that was before Russia invaded Ukraine and intensified their burdens.

Monday's report designated the most places in such dire straits since the OECD began issuing its States of Fragility report in 2015. The 60 account for 24% of the world's population, 73% of those living in extreme poverty, 80% of those who died in conflicts and the vast majority of the world's “hunger hotspots.'' And they are home to 95% of the record 274 million people the United Nations says need humanitarian assistance.