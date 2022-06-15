Odessa, Texas, remains without water as temperatures soar

The city water system's 165,000 customers' taps lost pressure or went completely dry after the 24-inch (61-centimeter) main broke Monday afternoon, according to the city's social media pages. Odessa Mayor Javier Joven declared a state of emergency and issued a boil-water notice for the system's customers that still had water, effective until further notice.

Temperatures Wednesday were predicted to approach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) as Texas — like much of the United States — faced extremely hot and humid conditions this week.