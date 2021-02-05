Ocasio-Cortez leads lawmakers recalling Capitol siege

The lawmakers had been tallying the Electoral College vote certifying Joe Biden's election victory when President Donald Trump, who had refused to concede, encouraged a rally crowd of supporters at the White House to head to the Capitol and “fight like hell” for him.

Phillips said that, as he heard the screams, he realized a pencil was about all he had for defense. He thought about moving over to the Republican side of the House chamber “so we could blend in.” He and others believed the rioters would “spare us if they simply mistook us for Republicans.”

Then, he said, he realized something — for his colleagues who are not white like he is, “blending in was not an option.”

Five people died, including a protester, Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by police inside the Capitol, and U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was mortally injured confronting the mob. Three other people died of medical emergencies.

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., called on colleagues to understand that white nationalists are a serious domestic threat; Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., broke down in tears.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., said that, as representatives in Congress, the attack against the Capitol was an attack on their constituents.

“We are their voices here,” he said. “We must not sweep this under the rug.”