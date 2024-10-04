Obama will campaign with Harris in key swing states next week

Obama - along with other key Democrats - was a part of the behind-the-scenes push to persuade President Joe Biden to step away from the 2024 race - and his presence on the campaign trail will be a contrast to the relatively few stops made by Biden since he made way for Harris.

In Obama's speech at the Democratic convention in August, he said Harris “wasn’t born into privilege. She had to work for what she’s got.”

“And she actually cares about what other people are going through,” the former president said.

Harris was an early supporter of Obama’s 2008 presidential bid, and knocked doors for him in Iowa ahead of its caucus that led off voting in the Democratic primary.