Obama tests positive for COVID-19, says he's 'feeling fine'

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Jan. 8, 2022. Former President Obama said on Sunday, March 13, 2022 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, though he's feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle, tested negative. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file)

Credit: Susan Walsh

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Jan. 8, 2022. Former President Obama said on Sunday, March 13, 2022 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, though he's feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle, tested negative. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file)

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
Updated 55 minutes ago
Former President Barack Obama says he tested positive for the coronavirus

Former President Barack Obama said on Sunday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, though he's feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle, tested negative.

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Obama said on Twitter. “Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.”

Obama encouraged more Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite the declining infection rate in the U.S. There were roughly 35,000 infections on average over the past week, down sharply from mid-January when that average was closer to 800,000.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that 75.2% of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated and 47.7% of the fully vaccinated have received a booster shot. The CDC relaxed its guidelines for indoor masking in late February, taking a more holistic approach that meant the vast majority of Americans live in areas without the recommendation for indoor masking in public.

