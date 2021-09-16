Obama endorses Trudeau in the Canadian election

Trudeau formed a close relationship with Obama when he was president.

The former president has long been popular with many Canadians.

"This is welcomed by Trudeau and Co. but not a surprise," said Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor at the University of Toronto “Will Obama’s endorsement make a difference? Not many voters are still undecided so the material impact of Obama’s endorsement is minimal in my opinion. I think it is more symbolic of Liberal affinity with the Democrats which has been the case since JFK in the 1960s. ”

Daniel Béland, a political science professor at McGill University, said it can only help Trudeau with progressive voters.

“Obama remains very popular in Canada and, although it’s unlikely to alter the race, this is something positive for the Liberals,” Béland said.