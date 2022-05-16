Obama, Airbnb's Brian Chesky launch $100M in scholarships

Chesky's donation is the largest the Obama Foundation has received, tied with a $100 million donation from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in November.

Some 43 million Americans carry student loans worth $1.6 trillion, according to federal figures. President Joe Biden promised to cancel $10,000 in federal student debt per person while campaigning but has not yet done so. He said in April that he is continuing to study what action to take on student loans.

The Voyager Scholarship has opened applications via the website Scholarship America for the first 100 students it will fund. Applicants must be entering their junior year of college at a four-year U.S. university and must be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident or have a deferred action status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program. The deadline to apply is June 14. Scholarship America is managing the application process, but the Obama Foundation will select recipients, a spokesperson for the foundation said.

Students must demonstrate a commitment to public service, which the program's website defines broadly as including “careers in government, nonprofits or the private sector," including occupations ranging “from community organizing to social work and from entrepreneurship to the arts.”

Chesky is a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design and has spoken about his unexpected path to becoming an entrepreneur. Airbnb went public in December 2020 with a valuation of over $100 billion, a major comeback after its business was badly impacted by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chesky has signed a pledge to give the majority of his wealth away during his lifetime.

The Obama Foundation has recently funded community organizations working to close opportunity gaps for boys and young men of color as well as to fund girls' education, according to its 2020 tax filings.

