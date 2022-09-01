Oath Keepers' lawyer arrested in connection with Jan. 6

The meeting included Rhodes and and Enrique Tarrio, the former chairman of the Proud Boys extremist group, who is charged separately with seditious conspiracy alongside other members of the group that describes themselves as a politically incorrect men’s club for “Western chauvinists.”

Publicly released video of the meeting doesn’t reveal much about their discussion and prosecutors have said only that one of the meeting’s participants “referenced the Capitol.”

SoRelle told The Associated Press last year that FBI agents seized her phone and provided her a search warrant that said it was related to an investigation into seditious conspiracy, among other crimes. The indictment against SoRelle made public Thursday does not include a charge of seditious conspiracy.

SoRelle told the AP at the time that she had no knowledge of or involvement in the Capitol breach, calling the seizure of her phone “unethical” and the investigation “a witch hunt.”

SoRelle is expected to make an initial appearance in federal court in Austin, Texas, later Thursday.

___

For full coverage of the Capitol riot, go to https://www.apnews.com/capitol-siege