Oath Keepers founder: Be 'ready to fight' after Trump loss

In another — sent to a group called “FOS” or "Friends of Stone" that included Trump ally Roger Stone — Rhodes urged his fellow Oath Keepers to think of the ways early Americans had resisted the British.

“We are now where the founders were in March, 1775,” he wrote. He implored them to “step up and push Trump to finally take decisive action."

“The final defense is us and our rifles,” Rhodes wrote to the group. “Trump has one last chance, right now, to stand. But he will need us and our rifles too.”

The evening of Nov. 9, Rhodes held a conference call with more than 100 of his followers to discuss the plan. It was secretly recorded by someone on the call and sent to the FBI.

Rhodes urged people on the call to go to Washington and let Trump know that “the people are behind him," according to a recording played to jurors. Rhodes expressed hope that left-wing antifa activists would start clashes because that would give Trump the “reason and rationale for dropping the Insurrection Act.”

“So we have a chance to get President Trump to fight as Commander in Chief. If you’re going to have a fight, guys, you want to start now while he’s still Commander in Chief," Rhodes told the group.

Rhodes said they would have some of their “best men bolstered up outside" — or “quick reaction forces" that he said would be “awaiting the president's orders.” It needed to be that way because that gives you “legal cover,” Rhodes said on the call.

Rhodes' attorney sought to show that prosecutors are cherry-picking messages from hundreds of chats on his phone. Defense attorney Phillip Linder pressed the FBI agent over whether he ever saw Rhodes encourage anybody to do anything illegal before prosecutors objected to the question.

“All we have is bombastic language,” Linder said.

Rhodes' lawyers have said they will argue that their client can't be guilty of seditious conspiracy because all of his actions were in anticipation of orders he expected were coming from Trump under the Insurrection Act. Even though Trump never did, Rhodes' lawyers say he was merely lobbying the president to invoke the law, which gives the president wide discretion to decide when military force is necessary, and what qualifies as military force.

On trial with Rhodes, of Granbury, Texas, are Kelly Meggs, leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers; Kenneth Harrelson, another Florida Oath Keeper; Thomas Caldwell, a retired U.S. Navy intelligence officer from Virginia, and Jessica Watkins, who led an Ohio militia group.

Prosecutors showed jurors several items found at Caldwell's home, including a notebook with writing about things like “comms” and “lookouts." The FBI agent said that “was all indicative to us of some sort of an operation."

Caldwell's attorney, David Fischer, pressed the agent on whether the government has any witnesses who claim Caldwell had a plan to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6. The agent said it did not.

