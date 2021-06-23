1st Jan. 6 riot defendant sentenced, avoids time behind bars

U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth said he was giving her a “break,” but didn’t want others to think that probation — and not a stiffer sentence — would be the norm.

“Legally, I could give you the six months, but is that what really we want our judiciary to do?” the judge asked.

Also Wednesday, Graydon Young, a member of the Oath Keepers extremist group, pleaded guilty to charges in the insurrection and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in a major step forward for the massive investigation into the insurrection. It was also the first guilty plea in the major conspiracy case brought against members of the Oath Keepers.