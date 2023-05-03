BreakingNews
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Real-time updates on state, local races and issues
X

Oakland's Mason Miller holds M's hitless through 7 innings

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
50 minutes ago
Mason Miller of the Oakland Athletics has held the Seattle Mariners hitless through seven innings

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mason Miller of the Oakland Athletics has held the Seattle Mariners hitless through seven innings on Tuesday night.

Oakland led 1-0 after scoring a run in the sixth against Bryce Miller, who in his major league debut retired his first 16 batters before Tony Kemp singled on a shoulder-high pitch.

Mason Miller, a 24-year-old right-hander who made his big league debut on April 19, walked four and struck out six through seven innings in his third big league start. He threw 54 of 100 pitches for strikes.

After Kemp singled, Bryce Miller threw a wild pitch, Nick Allen flied out and Esteury Ruiz hit an RBI double.

Mike Fiers threw the last A's no-hitter, against Cincinnati on May 7, 2019.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Stock market today: Asian markets track Wall Street decline
2
North Carolina Republicans unveil new abortion restrictions
3
Sheriff: Suspected Texas gunman caught hiding under laundry
4
Oklahoma woman: Sex offender controlled my daughter's family
5
Judge rejects Zooey Zephyr bid to return to Montana House
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top