Oakland All-Star closer Mason Miller breaks left pinky finger pounding training table in frustration

MLB.com reported Miller was injured putting his hand down awkwardly on the training table while getting ready to do an exercise, based on what it said was information from his representative. MLB.com clarified its report after manager Mark Kotsay said that account was incorrect.

“Mason’s agent might have thought differently and made a statement of his own. How we do things in this organization is to tell the truth,” Kotsay said before Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. “Mason came in the training room and was going through his recovery. He was reminded that he had a postgame lift to get in. Out of a little frustration, he just kind of pounded his fist down on a padded training table out of emotion.

"We’ve all been there, done that. Unfortunately, it resulted in a fracture in his non-pitching hand in his left hand where his pinky area is.”

Miller's non-throwing hand is in a cast. He can throw while in a cast, and will do a bullpen session on Tuesday.

Miller has made 34 appearances this season and is 1-1 with 15 saves and a 2.21 ERA. He leads MLB relievers with 70 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings. His 100.9 mph average velocity on his four-seam fastball tops those with 500 or more pitches.

Miller has a big league-best 306 pitches this season that have gone at least 100 mph. He had a 103.6 mph fastball to Trea Turner during the fifth inning last week's All-Star Game, the fastest pitch in the game's history since pitch tracking began in 2008. He struck out Turner and Shohei Ohtani and was the winning pitcher in the AL's 5-3 victory.

Kotsay will go with a closer by committee approach. Lucas Erceg has a pair of saves while Tyler Ferguson and Austin Adams have been closers in the minors.

Ross Stripling was activated off the IL to take Miller's spot. Stripling was the starting pitcher Thursday night after missing two months with a strained right elbow.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb