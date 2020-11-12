NYT's Maggie Haberman has deal for Trump book

Penguin Press announced Thursday that the Pulitzer Prize winner's book, currently untitled, would come out in 2022.

“Maggie Haberman’s book will be an instant classic, a definitive and fascinating account of Donald Trump, his life and his presidency," Penguin vice president and publisher Scott Moyers said in a statement . "An award winning journalist deeply sourced in Trump World, Maggie has had a front row seat to the last four years and knows as well as anyone the impact it has had on our politics and the country.”