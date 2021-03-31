NYT reporters writing young person's edition of 'She Said'

“Chasing the Truth: A Young Journalist’s Guide to Investigative Reporting,” by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, will be published Sept. 14 by Philomel, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers. In 2019, Kantor and Twohey released “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement.”

“With ‘Chasing the Truth,’ we’re inviting young people into investigative journalism," Kantor and Twohey said in a statement Wednesday. "We’re excited to show them how this work can uncover hidden truths, hold the powerful to account and help drive social change.”