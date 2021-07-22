NYFF to open with Joel Coen’s ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Washington plays the Scottish Lord and McDormand stars as the scheming Lady in Coen’s black and white adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy. The official description said the film is, “A work of stark chiaroscuro and incantatory rage” that nods to both the visuals and aspect ratios of Laurence Olivier’s Shakespeare adaptations as well as Akira Kurosawa’s “Throne of Blood” but added that “Coen’s tale of sound and fury is entirely his own.”

It also marks the first time Joel Coen, who has been married to McDormand since 1984, has directed alone without the involvement of his brother Ethan.