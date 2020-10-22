NYC to join Seattle, Portland in suit over federal funding

Johnson said as much as $12 billion in federal funds affecting health, transportation and law enforcement programs could be at stake.

The Justice Department said the three cities were designated as “anarchist” jurisdictions because they met criteria including “whether a jurisdiction forbids the police force from intervening to restore order amid widespread or sustained violence or destruction” and whether the city “disempowers or defunds police departments.”

The move came as Trump sought to label cities run by Democratic mayors as under siege by violence and lawlessness, despite the fact that most of the demonstrations against racial injustice have been largely peaceful.

“What we’ve seen from President Trump threatening funding for New York City and other cities, it’s morally wrong, it’s legally unacceptable, it’s unconstitutional,” de Blasio said Thursday. “And we’re going to fight it.”